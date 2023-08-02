Terence Crawford is the WBA Boxer of the Month – World Boxing Association

American Terence Crawford received the World Boxing Association (WBA) Boxer of the Month award for his technical knockout win over Errol Spence last Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Crawford put on a phenomenal performance against the toughest opponent he could have faced in the division. A fight that was evenly matched ended with a dominant victory in which he knocked Spence down three times to have the referee stop the actions in the ninth round.

The Omaha native put on an exhibition and reached 40 fights won in his career, 31 of them by knockout. He demonstrated, once again, his fine boxing, which he combined with incredible power and in the end demolished Spence to take the WBA, WBC and IBF belts, which he added to the WBO, which was already in his possession.

With the individual awards for the month of July, the WBA also released its monthly rankings, which are available in the corresponding section of the organization’s website.



