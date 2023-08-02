‘I’M BETTER THAN JAKE PAUL!’ Nate Diaz | Off the Cuff

Nate Diaz sits down ahead of his long-awaited fight against Jake Paul, as he reflects on his early life and UFC career, and looks ahead to the fight.
Watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live on DAZN PPV, August 5.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube
Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube
Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN
The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT
#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing