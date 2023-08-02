Jake Paul on Fighting Nate Diaz, Cover of Sports Illustrated, Future in Boxing l The Last Stand

Jake Paul joins The Last Stand to talk about fighting MMA legend Nate Diaz, being on the cover of Sports Illustrated, his future in fighting & more!
Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz goes down in Dallas! Have you made your pick yet? Get in on the action this weekend! New customers download the Draftkings app and use my promo code TLS to get $150 in bonus bets INSTANTLY when you bet just $5! #DKPartner
Caldera: Get 20% OFF with our code LASTSTAND at calderalab.com
#pauldiaz #jakepaul #natediaz #boxing #shosports #thelaststand
Don’t miss out on the action! Visit the below links to sign up for reminders!
Championship Boxing: https://s.sho.com/3oiG6RE
Bellator: https://s.sho.com/3eSmXDb
Subscribe to the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel: https://goo.gl/s8CWVT
Follow SHOWTIME Sports:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ShoSports/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SHOsports
Instagram: https://instagram.com/shosports
Official Site: https://www.sho.com/sports
Follow SHOWTIME Boxing:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ShoBoxing
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ShowtimeBoxing
Instagram: https://instagram.com/showtimeboxing
Snapchat: https://www.snapchat.com/add/showtimeboxing
Tumblr: http://showtimeboxing.tumblr.com/
Follow SHOWTIME Basketball:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/showtimebasketball
Twitter: https://twitter.com/shobasketball
Follow ALL THE SMOKE:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/allthesmoke/
YouTube: https://bit.ly/2OLkr50
Follow BELOW THE BELT with Brendan Schaub:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BelowTheBeltSHO
Twitter: https://twitter.com/btbshowtime
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/belowthebelt/
YouTube: http://s.sho.com/BelowtheBelt
Follow MORNING KOMBAT:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/morningkombat/
YouTube: https://bit.ly/2lPpvsj
Follow INSIDE THE NFL:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/insidetheNFL
Twitter: https://twitter.com/insidetheNFL
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/insidetheNFL/
Follow 4th and Forever:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/4thandforever/
YouTube: http://bit.ly/30iZqSZ
Follow SHOWTIME:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/showtime
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Showtime
Instagram: https://instagram.com/showtime/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/SHOWTIME
Official Site: https://www.sho.com/