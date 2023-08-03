Home / Boxing Videos / Chris Eubank Jr on WHY he's switched trainer from Roy Jones Jr to 'Bomac' 👀🥊

Chris Eubank Jr on WHY he's switched trainer from Roy Jones Jr to 'Bomac' 👀🥊

Sky Sports Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



►SUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
Chris Eubank Jr speaks ahead of his blockbuster fight against Liam Smith on September 2nd, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsboxing
►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsboxing
►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/boxing
MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:
►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub
►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
►SKY SPORTS GOLF: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

Tags

About Sky Sports Boxing

Check Also

Joshua Buatsi vs Dan Azeez | October 21 | Official Fight Trailer

►SUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub ►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsboxing ►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsboxing ►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/boxing MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE: ►SKY …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved