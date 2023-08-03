'F*** YOU…KEEP YOUR MOUTH SHUT!' Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Face to Face





Jake Paul and Nate Diaz come face to face ahead of their fight on Saturday with Ariel Helwani, as they discuss their thoughts about their fight, before Nate Diaz storms off set.

