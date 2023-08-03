Home / Boxing Videos / 'F*** YOU…KEEP YOUR MOUTH SHUT!' Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Face to Face

'F*** YOU…KEEP YOUR MOUTH SHUT!' Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Face to Face

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz come face to face ahead of their fight on Saturday with Ariel Helwani, as they discuss their thoughts about their fight, before Nate Diaz storms off set.

