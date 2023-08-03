'F*** YOU…KEEP YOUR MOUTH SHUT!' Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Face to Face

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz come face to face ahead of their fight on Saturday with Ariel Helwani, as they discuss their thoughts about their fight, before Nate Diaz storms off set.
#dazn #daznboxing #boxing #jakepaul #natediaz
Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube
Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube
Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN
The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT