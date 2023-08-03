Home / Boxing Videos / Emmanuel Rodriguez vs Melvin Lopez PREVIEW: August 12, 2023 | PBC on SHOWTIME

Emmanuel Rodriguez vs Melvin Lopez PREVIEW: August 12, 2023 | PBC on SHOWTIME

Former world champion Emmanuel Rodriguez will take on streaking contender Melvin Lopez for the vacant IBF Bantamweight World Championship headlining action live on SHOWTIME on Saturday, August 12 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Maryland.

The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® telecast begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and will see undefeated rising star and Capitol Heights, Maryland-native Gary Antuanne Russell taking on fellow unbeaten Kent Cruz in the 10-round super lightweight co-main event, plus sensational top prospect and Landover, Maryland-native Travon Marshall duels unbeaten two-time Olympian Gabriel Maestre in the 10-round welterweight telecast opener.

