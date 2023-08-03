Home / Boxing Videos / "He's too egotistical to listen!" | Liam Smith reacts to Chris Eubank Jr changing trainer

"He's too egotistical to listen!" | Liam Smith reacts to Chris Eubank Jr changing trainer

Sky Sports Boxing 6 hours ago Boxing Videos



►SUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
Liam Smith speaks ahead of his blockbuster showdown against Chris Eubank Jr on September 2nd, which is live on Sky Sports Box Office.

►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsboxing
►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsboxing
►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/boxing
MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:
►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub
►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
►SKY SPORTS GOLF: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

Tags

About Sky Sports Boxing

Check Also

'F*** YOU…KEEP YOUR MOUTH SHUT!' Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Face to Face

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz come face to face ahead of their fight on Saturday …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved