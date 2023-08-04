Home / Boxing Videos / THE EVOLUTION OF JAKE PAUL

THE EVOLUTION OF JAKE PAUL

Ahead of Jake Paul’s upcoming fight against Nate Diaz, we take a look back at his evolution throughout his professional boxing career – starting with his fight against AnEsonGib, to his most recent against Tommy Fury.

Watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Live on DAZN PPV, August 5.

