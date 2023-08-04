A Look Back At Spence-Crawford

A complete breakdown of Saturday night’s entire Pay-Per-View card, including an epic performance from Terence Crawford.

This week on The PBC Podcast, hosts Kenneth Bouhairie and Michael Rosenthal take a deep dive into last weekend’s epic Pay-Per-View card, featuring a tremendous performance from Terence “Bud” Crawford, who stopped Errol Spence Jr. to become the Undisputed Welterweight World Champion. Plus, a breakdown of all the PPV fights on the card and a look ahead to potential opponents for Crawford.

