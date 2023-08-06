Home / Boxing Videos / JAKE PAUL VS NATE DIAZ Fight Highlights

JAKE PAUL VS NATE DIAZ Fight Highlights

Jake Paul comes away with a victory over MMA legend Nate Diaz in a 10-round cruiserweight bout via unanimous decision.

