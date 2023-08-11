All weighed in and ready to fight! Anthony Joshua returns to the ring on Saturday night against The Nordic Nightmare Robert Helenius. Watch as both men face off for the final time before the opening bell… #JoshuaHelenius
Home / Boxing Videos / Final Face Off 👀 Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius #shorts
Tags * Anthony Boxing Eddie Hearn face final Helenius Interview Joshua Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Robert SHORTS
Check Also
Emanuel Navarrete vs Óscar Valdez! 🇲🇽 🔥 | FIGHT CAMPS REVEALED! ⚠ | Made In Mexico
►SUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub A look into the camps of Emanuel Navarrete & Óscar Valdez ahead of …