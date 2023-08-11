Home / Boxing Videos / Final Face Off 👀 Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius #shorts

Final Face Off 👀 Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius #shorts

Matchroom Boxing 4 hours ago Boxing Videos



All weighed in and ready to fight! Anthony Joshua returns to the ring on Saturday night against The Nordic Nightmare Robert Helenius. Watch as both men face off for the final time before the opening bell… #JoshuaHelenius

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Emanuel Navarrete vs Óscar Valdez! 🇲🇽 🔥 | FIGHT CAMPS REVEALED! ⚠ | Made In Mexico

►SUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub A look into the camps of Emanuel Navarrete & Óscar Valdez ahead of …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved