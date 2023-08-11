Home / Boxing Videos / ‘I CAN BEAT AJ…I KNOW THE ODDS ARE AGAINST ME!’ Robert Helenius Off the Cuff

‘I CAN BEAT AJ…I KNOW THE ODDS ARE AGAINST ME!’ Robert Helenius Off the Cuff

DAZN Boxing 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



Robert Helenius sat down with DAZN’s Ade Oladipo ahead of his fight with Anthony Joshua on August 12. The Finnish boxer also talks about his early career, the loss to Deontay Wilder, and looks ahead to AJ.

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing #anthonyjoshua

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

Emanuel Navarrete vs Óscar Valdez! 🇲🇽 🔥 | FIGHT CAMPS REVEALED! ⚠ | Made In Mexico

►SUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub A look into the camps of Emanuel Navarrete & Óscar Valdez ahead of …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved