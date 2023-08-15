Anthony Joshua talks the proposed fight with Deontay Wilder… #shorts #anthonyjoshua #boxing
Home / Boxing Videos / "I'm Just Focusing On Smashing Deontay Wilder's Head In!' – Anthony Joshua
Tags * Anthony Boxing Deontay Eddie Hearn focusing In39 Interview Joshua Matchroom Matchroom Boxing quotI39M SMASHING Wilder39s
Check Also
Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo | FIGHT TRAILER | September 30th on SHOWTIME PPV
Watch the official fight trailer for #canelocharlo. Mexican superstar and pound-for-pound great Canelo Álvarez will …