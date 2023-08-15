Williams defends his WBA International belt against Rolls on September 23rd. – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association (WBA) International middleweight champion American Austin Williams will defend his belt against Canadian veteran Steve Rolls on September 23 at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida.

The bout will be a new test for Williams, 27, an undefeated regional champion who seeks to prove his worth in the historic 160-pound division.

Williams is the regional champion of the pioneer organization and has been facing more and more high-level opponents on a steady climb up the professional boxing ladder. The Milwaukee native will have a great showcase in this billboard and wants to define the fight in a convincing way.

However, Rolls, a man who has fought boxers of great level and who has a great record, which makes him an important opponent. He is remembered for having been Golovkin’s opponent in 2019, although he was knocked out by the Kazakh. In his last fight he defeated the, up until then, undefeated Shady Gamhour and now he wants to repeat history against Williams.

The international champion has 14 wins, 10 of them before the limit, while the challenger has 22 wins, 2 setbacks and 12 KOs.



