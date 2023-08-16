Jermell Charlo: 'We Will See What We Can Do With Terence Crawford After Canelo' | SHOWTIME PPV

After the first press conference for #CaneloCharlo, Jermell Charlo spoke with Brian Campbell, Raul Marquez and Stephen Jackson about his mindset and preparation heading into the biggest fight of his career. Plus, he discusses his feud with Terence Crawford.
#CaneloCharlo is SATURDAY, September 30th on SHOWTIME PPV.
#canelo #canelocharlo #jermellcharlo #boxing #shosports #showtimechampionshipboxing
