“Victory Makes Dalton A Global Star!” – Eddie Hearn On Matias Vs Smith

Promoter Eddie Hearn believes victory for Dalton Smith tonight against Subriel Matias opens a whole new door to superstardom in both the UK and beyond.
#shorts #matchroomboxing #eddiehearn
Promoter Eddie Hearn believes victory for Dalton Smith tonight against Subriel Matias opens a whole new door to superstardom in both the UK and beyond.
#shorts #matchroomboxing #eddiehearn
Tags * Boxing boxing preview Boxing Results Dalton Eddie Eddie Hearn Global Hearn Live Boxing Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Matias Smith STAR VICTORY
Five of the biggest bodysnatching shots ever landed in a Matchroom Boxing ring – featuring …