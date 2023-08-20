Home / Boxing Videos / "I Can't Explain This Feeling!" – Conah Walker Stuns Cyrus Pattinson

"I Can't Explain This Feeling!" – Conah Walker Stuns Cyrus Pattinson

Matchroom Boxing



A huge upset and victory for an emtoional Conah Walker as the towel comes in from Cyrus Pattinson’s corner in the chief support of Yafai vs Frank in Birmingham. We catchup with the New WBA International Welterweight Champ after the contest.

