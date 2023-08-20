"I Can't Explain This Feeling!" – Conah Walker Stuns Cyrus Pattinson Matchroom Boxing 37 mins ago Boxing Videos A huge upset and victory for an emtoional Conah Walker as the towel comes in from Cyrus Pattinson’s corner in the chief support of Yafai vs Frank in Birmingham. We catchup with the New WBA International Welterweight Champ after the contest. #Boxing #PattinsonWalker #YafaiFrank * can39t Conah Cyrus Explain Feelingquot Matchroom Boxing Pattinson quotI stuns Walker 2023-08-20 Matchroom Boxing Share Facebook Twitter Stumbleupon LinkedIn Pinterest