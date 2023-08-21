Home / Boxing Videos / Emotional Oleksandr Usyk Opens Up On The Loss Of His Father, Early Childhood Tears, Daniel Dubois

Emotional Oleksandr Usyk Opens Up On The Loss Of His Father, Early Childhood Tears, Daniel Dubois

Ahead of his unified world heavyweight championship clash with Daniel Dubois on August 26th, Oleksandr Usyk sat down with Dev Sahni for a special Unibet One On One. The full interview will be available from Monday 21st August at 6pm.

Usyk discusses the loss of his father, the relationship with his wife, how he feels about Daniel Dubois, his thoughts on the Joe Joyce v Zhilei Zhang rematch and his reaction to people talking about Dereck Chisora’s success against him.

