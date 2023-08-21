Home / Boxing News / Lescaille won the undefeated battle against Noriega in the Caribe Royale – World Boxing Association

Damian Lescaille gave a great demonstration of his talent this weekend at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida, and defeated Hugo Noriega to win the WBA Continental Latin America welterweight belt of the World Boxing Association (WBA). 

One of the most promising fights of the event filled the expectations of all those present at the event and had two undefeated Cubans fighting to define the new regional champion of the pioneer organization, which in the end was Lescaille after scores of 97-92, 96-93 and 96-93. 

Lescaille, who calls himself “The Punisher” and was coming to his fifth professional fight, brought out the best of his boxing to get a victory that not only gives him the title, but shows that he can beat quality opponents and leave good impressions in this process. 

The native of Camagüey is 24 years old and resides in Florida. He won his fifth professional fight and has three knockouts so far. He also took away Noriega’s undefeated record, who now has 8 wins and 1 loss.



