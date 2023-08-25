A Day With Jermell Charlo: Sit Down Interview, Physical Therapy & Training | FIGHT TOWNS: Houston

Let's stop being stupid now, fights we need to see! Ok... often from time to time us fans do not call for the obvious fights that people need to see. We get hung up on the Canelo's and Crawford's of... […]

Crawford at 168.. No way. Focus on winning a title at 154. He wants Canelo but is that a reality? […]

Broner and Spence JR... "good fighters" at best! These two guys were never what we built them up to be. Let's just be honest with ourselves. Broner had a limited skill set set up against average... […]

Galal yafai v Tommy Frank Should be coming on now DAZN […]

Andrew Golota in this era. He was tough..and dirty. He had the best of Bowe but ruined it. […]

Dennis McCann v Ionut Baluta Dennis McCann is set to take on Ionut Baluta on Friday 18th August 2023 at York Hall in London. The fight is scheduled for 12 rounds in the Super... […]

How confident are you that AJ will beat Wilder? As a percentage how confident are you that AJ will beat Wilder after the Helenius fight? I have always thought that AJ would beat Wilder, in fact... […]

Dan Azeez v Joshua Buatsi Dan Azeez says his fight with Joshua Buatsi could decide who is the UK's number one light-heavyweight. Buatsi and Azeez fight in a final... […]

sunny edwards v jesse rodriguez december sixteenth good fight. this s the first flyweight unification since brian viloria v hernan marquez in twenty twelve Image:... […]

emmanuel rodriguez v melvin lopez august twelfth another good card on this weekend Image: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/F2vuS9vaQAAbt3R?format=jpg&name=small full card Image:... […]

Why did Canelo pick Jermell over Jermall? Why did he? Jermall was right there at 160 for the fight. Would have made the same amount of money. I don't get it?! […]

Muhammad Ali interviews: striking eloquence and fluidity Here is a little known interview from San Diego 1967 https://youtube.com/watch?v=7trw4BBNeW8&feature=share7 […]

Canelo has ruined Charlo/Crawford. Why is no one ridiculing Canelo for dragging a fighter up x2 weight classes (again!) and ruining the best potential fight at 154?! Both GGG and... […]