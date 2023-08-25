Home / Boxing Videos / A Day With Jermell Charlo: Sit Down Interview, Physical Therapy & Training | FIGHT TOWNS: Houston

A Day With Jermell Charlo: Sit Down Interview, Physical Therapy & Training | FIGHT TOWNS: Houston

On the latest episode of FIGHT TOWNS, Stephen Jackson joins undisputed champ Jermell Charlo for a day in his life. Jackson sits down with Jermell for an extended interview, plays some hoops, and joins Charlo for some training and physical therapy.

Recorded in March 2023.

Watch the full episode: https://youtu.be/vwXO6qyxB0c

