Usyk and Dubois ready for their fight in Poland  – World Boxing Association

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois are ready for their fight this Saturday at the Stadion Wrocław, in Poland, for the World Boxing Association (WBA) world heavyweight title, and the IBF and WBO belts.

This Friday the official weigh-in took place, the last step before the fight, and both fighters complied without major setbacks. In the case of Usyk, he weighed 220.9 pounds, while Dubois stopped the scale at 233.2 pounds.

The Ukrainian and the Briton will fulfill a mandatory fight of the pioneering organization for the belt. Usyk will go into his second defense against a strong, hard-hitting opponent, but one who has dropped considerably in weight in an attempt to adapt to the champion’s style and look for a victory that will make him a monarch.

Poland is ready to witness a great heavyweight bout between two of the best fighters in the world today. Usyk is undefeated in 20 fights, with 13 knockouts, while Dubois has 19 wins, 1 loss and 18 knockouts.



