Home / Boxing Videos / Jared Anderson eyes the Heavyweight title, wants Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder l The Last Stand

Jared Anderson eyes the Heavyweight title, wants Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder l The Last Stand

SHOWTIME Sports 7 hours ago Boxing Videos



Jared “Big Baby” Anderson joins Brian Custer for an epic episode of the Last Stand to discuss his aspirations of becoming World Heavyweight Champion, thoughts on Tyson Fury, Wilder, Joshua & more!

