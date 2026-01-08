A Rematch a Decade in the Making – World Boxing Association

Back in 2016, two women were making their professional debuts in boxing. The stage was the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with Andre Ward vs. Sergey Kovalev headlining the card. But earlier that night, the spotlight belonged to them: Claressa Shields, just 20 years old, and Franchon Crews-Dezurn, then 28. A decade later, they will meet again on February 22 in Detroit, with the WBA heavyweight title and the WBC, IBF, and WBO belts on the line.

That first encounter was scheduled for four rounds, and Shields and Crews-Dezurn showed early signs that they would become two of the finest fighters of their generation. In a competitive bout, Shields earned a unanimous decision victory (40-36 across all scorecards), delivering a clear, start-to-finish performance that showcased her control and poise inside the ring.

Since that initial clash, both fighters have built highly successful careers. Each has captured world championships and established herself as a pillar of women’s boxing. Still, there remains unfinished business—especially for Crews-Dezurn, whose professional journey began with that loss to Shields.

Now, ten years later, Shields at 30 and Crews-Dezurn at 38 will square off at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. It promises to be a must-see event for boxing fans, featuring two elite fighters who, remarkably, are still competing at the highest level of the sport.

Shields enters the rematch undefeated in 17 professional bouts, while Crews-Dezurn brings a record of 10 wins and 2 losses. For Franchon, facing Shields again represents a defining moment. After opening her career with a defeat, she rebounded, corrected course, and went on to win multiple world titles, including the WBA middleweight crown.

This will be an all-out battle, with plenty at stake for both fighters, and one that is poised to become one of the most iconic matchups in women’s boxing in the 21st century. Shields is the clear favorite, but Crews-Dezurn’s hunger for revenge could be the fuel she needs to chase the upset.