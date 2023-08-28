Usyk remains king of the heavyweight division  – World Boxing Association

Oleksandr Usyk remains the World Boxing Association (WBA) Super Heavyweight Champion after defeating Daniel Dubois by technical knockout in nine rounds this Saturday at the Stadion Wrocław, Poland.

Usyk retained his black and gold belt for the second time, while also keeping the WBO and IBF belts in his possession after a great performance in which he worked with intelligence and precision to achieve the victory.

Usyk used his good boxing, relied on his jab and footwork to dominate a Dubois who did not make it an easy night for him and went toe-to-toe with the champion but in the end could not achieve his goal.

The fight had a dramatic moment when Dubois landed a low blow that sent Usyk to the canvas. The area in which it hit created debate on the legality of the blow but the referee ruled the blow to the low area and gave Usyk the necessary recovery time to continue fighting.

After receiving the illegal blow, the Ukrainian changed his attitude and started to be a little more aggressive to get two knockdowns in the fight and score the win in the ninth round.

The victory was the 21st in Usyk’s professional career, who has 14 knockouts. Dubois, meanwhile, now has 19 wins, 2 losses and 18 knockouts.



