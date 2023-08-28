Akhmadakiev and Gonzalez called to negotiate world eliminator  – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee ordered the super bantamweight eliminator bout between Murodjon Akhmadaliev and Kevin Gonzalez, a decision that was made this Monday, August 28, 2023 and the communication was sent to the teams of both fighters.

Uzbek Akhmadaliev is the former world champion and current number 2 ranked fighter. Initially, he was supposed to face Tomoki Kameda, who occupied the first place in the rankings, but the Japanese decided to move up in the rankings and informed the body about it. Therefore, the committee chose the next best available contender, which in this case was the Mexican Gonzalez.

The negotiation period granted to Akhmadaliev and Gonzalez is of 30 days from the moment the communication was sent. If no agreement is reached within this period or if either party refuses to sign the bout, the committee may call for purse bid with a 50% purse split for each fighters.

Marlon Tapales is the current champion of the division and is expected to meet Naoya Inoue next in a unification fight. The winner between Akhamadaliev and Gonzalez will be the next mandatory challenger for the WBA 122-pound world title.



