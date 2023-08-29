Home / Boxing Videos / 'USYK WON FAIR AND SQUARE!' Mannix & Mora on CONTROVERSIAL Dubois Low Blow Decision

'USYK WON FAIR AND SQUARE!' Mannix & Mora on CONTROVERSIAL Dubois Low Blow Decision

The DAZN Boxing Show hosts, Chris Mannix and Sergio Mora share their thoughts on the controversial Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois fight and that low blow.

Does Daniel Dubois deserve a rematch? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

