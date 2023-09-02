Target Fishing Championship: Johnny Fisher, Ebanie Bridges, Kell Brook, Terri Harper & Dalton Smith





Another great event from the Target Sports Fishing Championship as several of our fighters past and present get involved on the lake including Johnny Fisher, Ebanie Bridges, Kell Brook, Terri Harper and Dalton Smith alongside some other sports stars from the World of the PDC and a certain former England Goalkeeper! 🎣

