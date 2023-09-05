Home / Boxing Videos / #ko | Raul Curiel vs Ramses Agaton! 'El Cugar' Curiel Was Non-Stop Action!

#ko | Raul Curiel vs Ramses Agaton! 'El Cugar' Curiel Was Non-Stop Action!

Curiel Continues to shine! The Young and Rising Prospect is looking to Climb The Rankings For A Title Shot!

Raul Curiel vs Ramses Agaton
Jan. 2nd, 2021 – American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX – #GarciaCampbell

