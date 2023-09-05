Home / Boxing Videos / Charlo delivers a TKO against Alcine in PBC debut | The Road to #CaneloCharlo

Charlo delivers a TKO against Alcine in PBC debut | The Road to #CaneloCharlo

On the road to #CaneloCharlo we take a look back at the fights that brought us to undisputed Canelo Alvarez vs undisputed Jermell Charlo.

In his PBC debut, Jermell Charlo stopped Joachim Alcine by RD6 TKO. You can watch the Charlo vs Alcine full fight here: https://youtu.be/mDDCTz8lkIc

