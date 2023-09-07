Morales defends his WBA Intercontinental belt against Palomares on Sept. 16 – World Boxing Association

Victor Morales Jr. will defend his World Boxing Association (WBA) Intercontinental featherweight belt against Edwin Palomares on September 16 at the Commerce Casino in Los Angeles, California.

It will be the first defense of the belt for the Washington native, who has become one of the young fighters with the best projection in the 126-pound division and who intends to take another step in his career with a victory.

Morales won the belt last April 29 when he defeated Diego De La Hoya by knockout in what was a warning of what he is capable of doing. The “Tornado” has been a professional since he was 18 years old and has been growing little by little to get to where he is today, which is evidence of a remarkable job on his part.

Palomares is a tough Mexican who will have a great opportunity on U.S. soil and knows that a good performance will open more doors in his career. “Pupo” is 27 years old and is on a positive streak that he wants to extend.

Morales has a record of 18 wins, no losses, 1 draw and 9 knockouts, while Palomares has 18 wins, 4 losses, 2 draws and 9 knockouts.



