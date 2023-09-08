Home / Boxing Videos / Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Press Conference LIVE: Baddest Men On The Planet Face Off In London

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Press Conference LIVE: Baddest Men On The Planet Face Off In London

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 38 mins ago Boxing Videos



Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou meet at a launch press conference in London to discuss their upcoming bout on October 28th which will decide who is the baddest man on the planet, in a monumental event that kicks off Riyadh season. #BattleOfTheBaddest #FuryNgannou #RiyadhSeason

