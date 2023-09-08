Home / Boxing Videos / Jermell Charlo KOs Lubin with 1-Punch | The Road to #CaneloCharlo

Jermell Charlo KOs Lubin with 1-Punch | The Road to #CaneloCharlo

On the road to #CaneloCharlo we take a look back at the fights that brought us to undisputed Canelo Alvarez vs undisputed Jermell Charlo.

In his second title defense Jermell Charlo ended Erickson Lubin’s title aspirations with a one-punch knockout in the first round. You can watch the Charlo vs Lubin full fight here: https://youtu.be/FBuG_AijDxU?si=EdOVYRwT336jMcBK

