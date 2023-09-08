Full Fight | Jorge Linares vs Mercito Gesta! Linares Defends WBA and RingTV Lightweight Titles!

Venezuelan 3-Division World Champion puts his belts on the line against Young and Hungry Manny Pacquioa Look-a-like in Mercito ‘No Mercy’ Gesta! The Speed, accuracy, and technical ability of both these Lightweights made for an explosive 12RDS of Boxing.
Jorge Linares vs Mercito Gesta
Jan. 27th, 2018 – Forum, Inglewood, CA #MatthysseKiram
