Home / Boxing Videos / Full Fight | Jorge Linares vs Mercito Gesta! Linares Defends WBA and RingTV Lightweight Titles!

Full Fight | Jorge Linares vs Mercito Gesta! Linares Defends WBA and RingTV Lightweight Titles!

Golden Boy Boxing 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



Venezuelan 3-Division World Champion puts his belts on the line against Young and Hungry Manny Pacquioa Look-a-like in Mercito ‘No Mercy’ Gesta! The Speed, accuracy, and technical ability of both these Lightweights made for an explosive 12RDS of Boxing.

Jorge Linares vs Mercito Gesta
Jan. 27th, 2018 – Forum, Inglewood, CA #MatthysseKiram

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2023 #boxinghighlights #jorgelinares #linares #venezuela #ninodeoro #goldenboy #hbo #sports #freefight #fullfightfriday #fullfight #free

Shop Golden Boy
https://tinyurl.com/4phdrzvj
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
http://www.instagram.com/GoldenBoy
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/GoldenBoy

Tags

About Golden Boy Boxing

Check Also

Tyson Fury says he’d beat Francis Ngannou in an MMA fight! 👀

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved