Charlo vs Jackson HIGHLIGHTS | The Road to #CaneloCharlo

On the road to #CaneloCharlo we take a look back at the fights that brought us to undisputed Canelo Alvarez vs undisputed Jermell Charlo.

Jermell Charlo showed poise and patience in his first title fight. He faced John Jackson, the son of one of the hardest punchers in boxing history. In the eighth round the trajectory of Jermell’s career would forrever change after a right hand stunned John Jackson, and he KO’d Jackson with a short left hook. The road to undisputed always begins with “and the NEW.”

