Cruz and Parker to fight for WBA Continental Americas belt in Tijuana  – World Boxing Association

Erika Cruz and Melissa Odessa Parker will fight for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental Americas super bantamweight belt next Friday at the Frausto Gutierrez Moreno Municipal Auditorium in Tijuana, Mexico.

The fight will mark the return to the ring of the former featherweight world champion, who will move down a weight class with the intention of becoming a champion again and begin a great journey in her career.

The 33-year-old southpaw is coming off a loss to Amanda Serrano in April, but she made a great impression in that bout and gave the Puerto Rican a tough 10 rounds, so the public is anxiously awaiting her return to the ring.

Her opponent will be 36-year-old American Melissa Odessa Parker, who is also coming off a loss and wants to upset as a visitor. The Brooklyn native is a former IBO bantamweight champion and will now move up in class in search of new challenges.

Cruz has a record of 15 wins, 2 losses and 3 knockouts, while Parker has 6 wins and 1 loss, with 2 knockouts.



