DID FRANK MARTIN DUCK SHAKUR STEVENSON? | The DAZN Boxing Show

With Frank Martin pulling out of the Shakur Stevenson fight, who subsequently called him out – Chris Mannix and Sergio Mora discuss whether Martin ducked Stevenson.

