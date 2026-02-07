Home / Boxing Videos / Christian Medina vs. Adrian Curiel | Fight Highlights

Christian Medina vs. Adrian Curiel | Fight Highlights

DAZN Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Christian Medina and Adrian Curiel go toe-to-toe in a high-stakes bantamweight main event, delivering fast hands, heavy exchanges, and nonstop action from start to finish!

