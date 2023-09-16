GOLDEN BOY FIGHT NIGHT: WILLIAM ZEPEDA VS. MERCITO GESTA PRELIMINARY BOUTS





For the Mexican Independence Weekend on September 16, William “El Camarón” Zepeda (28-0, 24 KOs) will defend his WBA Continental Americas Lightweight Title in a 12-round match against Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta (34-3-3, 17 KOs) live from the Commerce Casino & Hotel. The co-main event will feature Vancouver’s Victor “El Tornado” Morales (18-0-1, 9 KOs) who is scheduled to defend his WBA Intercontinental Featherweight Title against Mexico City’s Edwin “Pupo” Palomares (18-4-2, 9 KOs) in a 10-round fight. Three-division and five-time world champion Yokasta Valle (28-2, 9 KOs) will make her grand 2023 return to U.S. soil and will defend her IBF and WBO Minimumweight World Championship titles against Maria Santizo (11-3, 6 KOs) of Guatemala City, Guatemala. On The Golden Boy Fight Night: Zepeda vs. Gesta Prelims streamed on YouTube and Facebook Watch, Daniel “Junebug” Garcia (6-0, 5 KOs) of Denver, Colorado will fight Guadalajara, Mexico’s Erick “Aidahoe” Benitez (4-4, 1 KO) in a four-round super featherweight match. In a six-round super lightweight fight, Mexicali, Mexico’s Pinpon Reyes (10-0, 5 KOs) will measure up against Roberto Gomez (5-1, 5 KOs) of Mexico City. Doors to The Commerce Casino & Hotel open at 3:00 p.m. PT, The Golden Boy Fight Night: Zepeda vs. Gesta Prelims on YouTube and Facebook Watch begin at 2:30 p.m. PT, and the DAZN broadcast will begin at 5:00 p.m. PT/ 8:00 p.m. ET.

