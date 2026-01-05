A Global Project – World Boxing Association

The year 2025 marked a special chapter for the WBA Future Champions program of the pioneer organization. Conceived seven years ago by WBA President Gilberto Jesús Mendoza, the project has steadily evolved with a clear mission: to provide young fighters with the tools they need and to develop boxing talent from the grassroots level.

Through the staging of professional and amateur cards, training camps, educational courses, and development clinics, the initiative has focused on opening doors for young athletes from different parts of the world, guiding them along their path toward the highest levels of the sport.

Over the course of the year, more than 50 events were held in countries such as Panama, Colombia, Argentina, Venezuela, New Zealand, Poland, Chile, Brazil, Peru, and the United States. Participation surpassed 1,000 athletes, including children, teenagers, and professional boxers, all of whom were given the opportunity to compete in high-level bouts and continue their athletic growth.

Beyond the competitive aspect, the events benefited from global exposure through the official World Boxing Association YouTube channel, which streamed every WBA Future Champions card live, reaching audiences worldwide.

The joint effort between the WBA and various local promoters proved essential to the execution of these events and to the continued creation of opportunities for athletes. The year 2025 represented a significant period of growth, while 2026 is shaping up as a year of consolidation and further progress along the established path.

The goal remains to expand into more countries, solidify high-quality events, and promote competitive matchups that foster the development and projection of the fighters involved. The WBA has firmly established the WBA Future Champions program as one of its cornerstones and will continue to push it forward as part of its broader commitment to the sport of boxing.