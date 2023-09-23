Eddie Hearn & Conor Benn In Orlando: Return, Eubank, Haters & More





Fight Night is finally here. Conor Benn returns to the ring after a year out. Promoter Eddie Hearn joins The Destroyer on a walk around the hotel grounds in Orlando to discuss the journey to this moment. The pair open up on the year just gone, Conor’s reputation, opponent Orozco and why the Chris Eubank Jr fight is still very much of interest.

#EddieHearn #ConorBenn #Boxing

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.