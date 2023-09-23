Jai Opetaia vs Jordan Thompson: Make The Days Count





Two unbeaten warriors do battle for the IBF World and Ring Magazine Crusierweight Titles on September 30 in London. Following a dramatic and defining victory over Mairis Briedis last time out, Aussie Jai Opetaia makes his first defence vs British puncher Jordan Thompson. Follow both men in the build-up through some emotional moments leading into the fight as they strive to Make The Days Count.

#OpetaiaThompson #Boxing

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.