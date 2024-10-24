TWO KINGS 👑👑 Jaron 'Boots' Ennis & Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez Train Alongside Each Other

Not long to go! Watch as pound for pound superstars Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis and Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez go through a workout alongside each other before November 9’s co-headline show in Philly!
#shorts #boxing #twokings
Not long to go! Watch as pound for pound superstars Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis and Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez go through a workout alongside each other before November 9’s co-headline show in Philly!
#shorts #boxing #twokings
Tags * 39Bam39 39Boots39 Boxing Eddie Hearn Ennis Interview Jaron Jesse Kings Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Rodríguez TRAIN
Eddie Hearn and Tony Bellew react to the Jack Catterall vs Regis Prograis final press …