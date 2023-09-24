El Rayo Jeovanny Estela moves 13-0 in Orlando, beating Gerardo Caraballo in the very first round on the Richardson Hitchins vs Jose Zepeda card.
#Estela #Boxing #HitchinsZepeda
El Rayo Jeovanny Estela moves 13-0 in Orlando, beating Gerardo Caraballo in the very first round on the Richardson Hitchins vs Jose Zepeda card.
#Estela #Boxing #HitchinsZepeda
Tags * Caraballo Estela Gerardo Hitchins Jeovanny Matchroom Boxing undercard ZEPEDA
September 23, 2023 — Richardson Hitchins vs. Jose Zepeda Before the Bell live from Orlando, …