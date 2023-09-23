It’s yet another win for Orestes Velazquez who improves to 8-0 with a late stoppage over Mohamed Soumaoro in Orland, Saturday 23 September 2023!
#Boxing #Velazquez #HitchinsZepeda
It’s yet another win for Orestes Velazquez who improves to 8-0 with a late stoppage over Mohamed Soumaoro in Orland, Saturday 23 September 2023!
#Boxing #Velazquez #HitchinsZepeda
Tags * Hitchins Matchroom Boxing Mohamed Orestes Soumaoro undercard Velazquez ZEPEDA
Big Steppa Khalil Coe gets a second round stoppage over Kenmon Evans in Orlando to …