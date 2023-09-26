Mic'd Up 🔊 Nigel Benn For Conor's Ring Return Vs Orozco





The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree… Listen in from Nigel Benn’s point of view, including a slight run in with the commission in the corner during Son Conor’s return to action against the tough Rodolfo Orozco in Orlando on Saturday 23 September 2023!

#NigelBenn #ConorBenn #Boxing

