#KO | Canelo Alvarez vs James Kirkland! Canelo Discipline Earns Big Opening RD! Defensive Materclass

Canelo’s Defensive Masterclass Shines In This Super Welterweight Battle! Many thought Kirkland Would Dominate The Early Rounds… Canelo Gave Him That Early Confidence Only To Strike When The Time Was

Canelo Alvarez vs James Kirkland
May 5th, 2015 – Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX – #CaneloKirkland

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #boxeo #oscardelahoya #boxing2023 #boxinghighlights #caneloalvarez #canelo #guadalajara #hbo #ko #knockoutcity #knockout #highlights #highlight #texas #usa #canelokirkland #eddiereynoso #noboxingnolife

