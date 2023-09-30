Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo: Prelims | SHOWTIME PPV Countdown

Watch the #canelocharlo prelims as some of the brightest upcoming stars take centerstage ahead of the historic PPV event. Including former olympian Terrell Gausha and heavyweight KO artist Frank Sanchez.
Canelo vs. Charlo is NEXT on SHOWTIME PPV.
Order it: https://sho.com/ppv
#canelo #jermellcharlo #boxing #shosports #showtimechampionshipboxing
Subscribe to the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel: https://goo.gl/s8CWVT
Follow SHOWTIME Sports:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ShoSports/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SHOsports
Instagram: https://instagram.com/shosports
Snapchat: https://www.snapchat.com/add/shosports
Official Site: https://www.sho.com/sports
Follow SHOWTIME Boxing:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ShoBoxing
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ShowtimeBoxing
Instagram: https://instagram.com/showtimeboxing
Tumblr: http://showtimeboxing.tumblr.com/
Follow INSIDE THE NFL:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/insidetheNFL
Twitter: https://twitter.com/insidetheNFL
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/insidetheNFL/
Follow BELOW THE BELT with Brendan Schaub:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BelowTheBeltSHO
Twitter: https://twitter.com/btbshowtime
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/belowthebelt/
Follow SHOWTIME:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/showtime
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SHO_Network
Instagram: https://instagram.com/showtime/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/SHOWTIME
Official Site: https://www.sho.com/