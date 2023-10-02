Aray was a cannon in the WBA Future Venezuela  – World Boxing Association

With a superb knockout, José “Cañón” Aray from Guarico became the great protagonist of the first edition of the “WBA Future”, the development program of the World Boxing Association that was held over the weekend at the Yesterday Recreational Center in Turmero.

Showing his dominance in the ring, Aray, 22, knocked down Merida’s Josmer Franco (4-8) at the beginning of the second round, thus scoring his thirteenth victory in the professional arena, the tenth by fast track.

“Cañón” raises his knockout power close to 80% and adds his fourth victory in five fights. The Güarico native had just lost by knockout to his compatriot Robinson García (16-13), the only defeat in his career.

The first edition of the “WBA Future” in Venezuela featured eight professional and five amateur bouts. The day was graced by the presence of former Venezuelan world champions Leo “Torito” Gamez, David Grimán, Eloy Rojas, Eva Guzmán and Johan Pérez. The program was endorsed by the National Boxing Commission, being its owner, Isaac Saavedra, the supervisor of the program.

In one of the most exciting fights of the day, Bernabé Galindo defeated José Francisco Pérez by majority decision.

The boxing night at Yesterday began with a first round knockout of 22 year old Brian Rodriguez (3-0), who extended his undefeated record against local Gustavo Nuñez (0-1).

With an outstanding performance, Gleybert “Canelito” Maia from Miranda won by unanimous decision over Yorman Sulbarán from Merida.

A duel that also attracted attention was the first victory as a professional of Pablo Molina Gamarro (1-2-1), grandson of the Olympic boxing glory Pablo Gamarro. The fighter from Zulia won by technical knockout over Wilmer Cardozo (0-1) in the third round.

Likewise, Algerbis Gonzalez (6-2) won his first victory of 2023, when he defeated by knockout the young Zulian Jose Hernandez (1-1) in the second round.

One of the most outstanding fighters of the day was undoubtedly the 18 year old fighter from Maracay, Geremi Vera, who showed his powerful punch and aggressiveness from the start. After only 53 seconds of the first round, he won by knockout against Jeizon Sandoval (2-3).

WBA “Future” returns in October

The WBA Future Venezuela was a real party in its first date, gathering the boxing family in a traditional scenario as the Yesterday of Turmero.

The next edition of this program will be held in mid-October, in the same place. Two other days will be held in November and December.

The WBA development program will land next November 4 in Andorra, with the support of the Andorran Boxing Federation.

Before that, on October 21, the seventh date of the program will be held in Barranquilla, Colombia.

Argentina and Nicaragua are expected to join the program.



