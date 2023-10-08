Home / Boxing Videos / "I'll Beat Denzel Bentley Next!" – Kieron Conway Beats Linus Udofia

"I'll Beat Denzel Bentley Next!" – Kieron Conway Beats Linus Udofia

Kieron Conway proved he was Too Class to get through Linus Udofia and lock in a mandatory shot at the British Middleweight Title. We speak with Conway straight after his victory to look ahead…

