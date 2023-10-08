"I'm Going To Break His Face" – Dillon Danis Goes OFF On Logan Paul

Ahead of their much anticipated October 14 showdown on DAZN PPV, we sat down with Dillon Danis to ask him the questions that boxing fans around the world want to ask him
Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube
Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube
Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN
The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT
#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing